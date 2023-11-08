Teachers’ training programme at Emm Aar International School, Adampur

The school organised a teachers’ training programme on the theme of “Empowering Excellence” in the school’s AV Hall. The guest faculty for the programmr included Pawan Sharma, DGM of MBD Group, Mandeep Kaur, Academic Consultant, along with their team Sunil Sharma and Susheel Kumar. These experienced and knowledgeable speakers shared their insights on a range of topics, including effective teaching strategies, classroom management, assessment and evaluation, inclusive education, differentiated instruction, and social-emotional learning.