Home / The School Tribune / Teaching faculty honoured

Teaching faculty honoured

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi, organised a special programme to honour its teaching faculty and acknowledge their invaluable contribution to the institution. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed management members, including President Surinder Singh Virdi, Vice-President Amritpal Singh, Manager Gurjeet Singh, Kapoor Singh and Amritpal Modi, who applauded the teachers for their role in bringing laurels to the institution and shaping its progressive vision. The President and the manager congratulated the faculty and encouraged them to continue working innovatively to prepare students as responsible citizens of the future. The gathering featured teachers presenting poems, songs and dances, which added colour and warmth to the occasion. The Principal praised the faculty's relentless efforts and highlighted the institution's recent achievements in academics and sports. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the collective efforts of the management and staff in making the event memorable.

