‘Techno Fest’ culminates at BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

‘Techno Fest: An Enlightened Vision’ culminated at the school with declaration of results and prize distribution. The annual event was organised to commemorate the 93rd birth anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and witnessed participation of contestants from 25 leading schools of Punjab, competing in English declamation, coding competition Decipher, science expo, Robothon and science quiz. DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, emerged as the overall winner, followed by Cambridge International School, Phagwara, and BCM School, Focal Point, Ludhiana, on the second and third positions. The winners were awarded with certificates, trophies and cash prizes worth Rs 8,000 at a grand valediction ceremony. Suresh Chandra Munjal, Trustee, BCM Foundation, Manager of the school Dr Prem Kumar and chief guest Dr VP Sethi, a President Awardee and listed among the world’s top 2 per cent global scientists by Stanford University, and other distinguished guests, including judges from esteemed colleges and universities, were present on the occasion.