‘Techno Fest’ culminates at BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

‘Techno Fest: An Enlightened Vision’ culminated at the school with declaration of results and prize distribution. The annual event was organised to commemorate the 93rd birth anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and witnessed participation of contestants from 25 leading schools of Punjab, competing in English declamation, coding competition Decipher, science expo, Robothon and science quiz. DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, emerged as the overall winner, followed by Cambridge International School, Phagwara, and BCM School, Focal Point, Ludhiana, on the second and third positions. The winners were awarded with certificates, trophies and cash prizes worth Rs 8,000 at a grand valediction ceremony. Suresh Chandra Munjal, Trustee, BCM Foundation, Manager of the school Dr Prem Kumar and chief guest Dr VP Sethi, a President Awardee and listed among the world’s top 2 per cent global scientists by Stanford University, and other distinguished guests, including judges from esteemed colleges and universities, were present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days
Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...