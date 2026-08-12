Teej celebrated

Alpine Public School, Bhawanigarh, celebrated Teej, introducing students to Punjab's rich cultural heritage and traditional values. The celebration featured vibrant Punjabi songs, dances and cultural performances, reflecting the festive spirit of Teej and the joy of the monsoon season. School Manager Harmeet Singh Garewal and Director Parminder Kaur Toor addressed the students and emphasised the importance of preserving Punjabi culture and traditions. Principal Roma Arora appreciated the students' enthusiastic participation and highlighted the role of such celebrations in connecting children with their cultural roots. The programme concluded on a joyful and memorable note.

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