Teej celebrated

Sant Isher Singh Public School, Mohali, celebrated Teej in its kindergarten wing. The celebration aimed to familiarise young learners with Punjab’s rich cultural traditions and heritage. Dressed in colourful traditional attire, the little ones participated enthusiastically in Punjabi folk songs, traditional dances, a lively ramp walk, fun-filled games and cultural performances. The rhythmic beats, vibrant costumes and cheerful smiles created an atmosphere of joy and festivity, while helping children connect with their cultural roots. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu appreciated the efforts of the kindergarten teachers and encouraged students to cherish their traditions. Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill also applauded the initiative and the enthusiastic participation of the young learners.
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