Teej celebrated

Nankana Sahib Public School, Samrala, celebrated Teej with vibrant Punjabi spirit and enthusiasm. Female students, mothers and family members participated in traditional contests, including mehndi, nail art and hair braiding, along with dance performances, giddha and Miss Teej and Mr Teej pageants. Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, SSP Khanna, graced the occasion as the chief guest and distributed prizes. Principal Jaswinder Kaur congratulated the participants and encouraged students to cherish and carry forward Punjab's rich cultural heritage.

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