Teej celebrations at DAV Sr Sec Model School, Sector-8, Panchkula

Hariyali Teej was celebrated with enthusiasm by Dayanand House. The celebration brought alive the essence of our rich traditions through melodious songs, graceful dance performances and the joyful spirit of Teej. Students of Class VII presented a group song prepared, while students from classes III to VIII showcased vibrant dance performances. The programme was a delightful blend of culture, creativity and celebration, providing students with an opportunity to connect with their traditions while expressing themselves with confidence and joy. A heartfelt note of gratitude to Principal Ritu Dilbagi whose constant encouragement and vision make every day a learning experience and every celebration a memorable one.

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