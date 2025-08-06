Teej celebrations at Sant Baba Nidhan Singh Ji Public School

Advertisement
Teej was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Sant Baba Nidhan Singh Ji Public School. Students arrived in traditional Punjabi attire and participated in vibrant dance performances. Class 8 performed 'Bhangra, while classes 9 and 10 presented 'Giddha', which were highlights of the celebration. The event was attended by members of the management including the chairperson, Surinder K.
