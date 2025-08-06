DT
Home / The School Tribune / Teej celebrations at Sant Baba Nidhan Singh Ji Public School

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 06, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Teej was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Sant Baba Nidhan Singh Ji Public School. Students arrived in traditional Punjabi attire and participated in vibrant dance performances. Class 8 performed 'Bhangra, while classes 9 and 10 presented 'Giddha', which were highlights of the celebration. The event was attended by members of the management including the chairperson, Surinder K.

