Teej festivities at St Soldier Paradise Senior Secondary School, Dhakoli

The school celebrated Hariyali Teej. The event was organised to highlight the cultural importance of the festival and to encourage students to stay connected to their roots. The celebration began with a speech by students explaining the significance of Teej, which marks the devotion of Goddess Parvati and the arrival of the monsoon. This was followed by storytelling, where students shared folk tales related to Teej. Beautiful songs and traditional dance performances added colour and excitement to the celebration. Students dressed in vibrant traditional attire and performed with grace and joy, spreading happiness all around. The entire atmosphere was filled with festive spirit, laughter, and cultural pride.

