DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Teej festivities at St Soldier Paradise Senior Secondary School, Dhakoli

Teej festivities at St Soldier Paradise Senior Secondary School, Dhakoli

School Notes
article_Author
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:20 AM Jul 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school celebrated Hariyali Teej. The event was organised to highlight the cultural importance of the festival and to encourage students to stay connected to their roots. The celebration began with a speech by students explaining the significance of Teej, which marks the devotion of Goddess Parvati and the arrival of the monsoon. This was followed by storytelling, where students shared folk tales related to Teej. Beautiful songs and traditional dance performances added colour and excitement to the celebration. Students dressed in vibrant traditional attire and performed with grace and joy, spreading happiness all around. The entire atmosphere was filled with festive spirit, laughter, and cultural pride.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts