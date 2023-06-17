Teena wins bronze medal

It was a proud moment for the school, when Teena Rani, a student of Class XII (non-medical),Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, won a bronze medal in Taekwondo (under 55 kg). She participated in the 66th National School Games 2022-23 held at Thyagraj Stadium, New Delhi. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the student for her accomplishment and competitive spirit.
