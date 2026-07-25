Teenagers need digital sherpas, not government gates

Every childhood is an engineering project and for the first time in human history the blueprints were drawn up by strangers optimising for attention rather than for the child. This is a real and legitimate danger. But recognising a threat is not the same as knowing how to defuse it, and a blanket ban on social media for those under 16 mistakes amputation for treatment.

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The case against the ban is not that these platforms are harmless. It is that they have become something far more entangled with adolescent life than “entertainment” ever captured. For many teenagers, a group chat is where grief gets processed at midnight when no adult is awake to notice. A shared document is a study group that outlives the school day. A curated feed is often the first canvas on which a young person tries out an identity before deciding which version of themselves to bring into the world.

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To legislate all of this away in the name of safety is to mistake the room for the danger inside it. Nor does prohibition behave the way its architects imagine. Restricted behaviour rarely disappears; it migrates. It moves toward borrowed accounts, false birthdates, quieter corners of the internet with no oversight at all. The complaint does not vanish. It simply stops being visible to the adults who most need to see it.

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A ban, in this sense, functions less as protection than as a bandage stretched over a wound whose real cause, an entire architecture built to exploit attention, remains untouched beneath it.

What might actually help looks far less decisive, and far more difficult: a parent, present and attentive, helping a child untangle why a comment stung or a silence unsettled them. Not a government legislating the feeling away, but someone willing to sit inside the discomfort long enough to understand it. Bans close doors. Someone still has to teach a child how to walk through one.

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Adwita Kalia, Class: VIII-S, Yadavindra Public School, Mohali