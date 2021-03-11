Tej Pratap wins medals

Tej Pratap Singh Jassar, a student of St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44,Chandigarh, added another feather to his cap, by winning in the gatka event at the prestigious Khelo India Youth Games 2021. Tej Partap won a silver medal in the team event. He also won a Bronze in the Individual category. The Khelo India Youth Games is the flagship event of the Indian Government's Khelo India Initiative, designed to promote sports at the grassroot level in the country. This year, 36 states and Union Territories are participating in the event for the very first time. Tej Pratap Singh Jassar is a Class X student. An elated Tej Partap spoke of the value of stamina, strength, skill and spirit during his training sessions.Principal Monica Chawla appreciated Tej Pratap.k