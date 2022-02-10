Tepid response in Haryana, 5 pc students turn up in govt schools on first day

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 10

The first day of the reopening of schools from Class I to IX saw a tepid response as merely 5 per cent students turned up at government schools across the state on Thursday.

The figure also includes the attendance of students studying in classes X to XII that resumed on February 1. Merely 50 per cent strength of the students is allowed in the schools in view of the third wave of the Covid pandemic.

“Information about the reopening of the schools came after office hours. The attendance is likely to rise in coming days as parents are observing the situation. Moreover, many schools in different districts could not upload the attendance on the Avsar app. It is also one of the major causes for the low attendance today.” - Dr Sudershan Punia, nodal officer (Saksham), Jhajjar

Officials with the Department of School Education claimed that unawareness among parents about the reopening of the schools was the main reason behind the low attendance of students on the first day as the orders came after office hours.

As per official information, Mahendragarh topped the attendance tally with 12 per cent (4,375) students attending the schools followed by Jhajjar and Jind with 11 per cent each, Fatehabad and Rohtak with 8 per cent each. A total of 7,380 students in Jind, 3,583 in Jhajjar, 5,404 in Fatehabad and 3,002 in Rohtak came to schools.

Surprisingly, Nuh registered the students’ attendance less than 1 per cent (725), followed by Palwal with 1 per cent (1,176) and Yamunanagar with 2 per cent (1,268). Seven per cent of the students turned up at government schools each in Sonepat and Charkhi Dadri districts.

Vijay Luxmi, District Education Officer (DEO), Rohtak, could not be contacted for her comments despite repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, the body temperature of 281 students at government schools across the state was found to be more than 99 on Thursday. They were immediately sent back to their homes after informing their parents. Sixtyone such students were in Fatehabad, 34 in Jind, 30 in Bhiwani, 22 in Charkhi Dadri, 17 in Rohtak and 16 each in Hisar and Jhajjar districts.