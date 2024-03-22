Testing times: Attempting Accountancy exam

Rosy

Exams can be like a horror movie: sleepless nights, over-tension, stress and fear all starring in the show, right? But despite this, exams are an unavoidable hurdle to achieving success. Accountancy exams — a mixture of long calculations, lengthy and different formats require continuous hard work. If you are a hard worker, have the desire and your heart is in it, and you are ready to give it your 100% effort, then only you can do the exam properly and get good scores.

Subject ACCOUNTANCY Date of Exam March 23, 2024 Class XII

1. READING: Read the question paper carefully. Utilise the 15-minute reading time effectively. Choose the questions which you want to attempt in case of choice questions so that it saves your writing time. While noting down values and amounts from the question paper, check twice so that your efforts are paid off.

2. Working notes: Prepare neat and clean working notes which will form the basis for the amount calculated and to be put in Journals as well in accounts. Working notes carry marks in the exams, so make sure to prepare proper working notes.

3. FORMATS: Students should pay attention while making formats for journals, ledgers and balance sheets. Proper formats for the accounting items must be drawn.

4. PRESENTATION: Proper presentation of the answer should be there. Draw margins on the sides for doing calculations. Take utmost care while making calculations so that silly mistakes can be avoided. Write full answer of MCQs otherwise, marks can be deducted. Speed is a must. So, bring parity between your speed and attemptation.

5. TIME MANAGEMENT: You can allocate maximum 15 minutes only per long question and not more than that. Attempt only one question in choice questions even if you know both because the one you attempted first will be counted. Try to do the questions in sequence and write the answer number accurately. Accountancy exam is lengthy so proper time management is needed.

Your presence of mind, concentration and that three hours decide what you will do in exam? So be calm, don't panic and take full night sleep before exam day so that your mind is able to do calculations with utmost accuracy. Don't lose hope if you are lacking in any case. Be confident always and trust yourself. Good luck!

Tips to keep in mind

Mental Preparedness: Maintaining focus and alertness is crucial for success in the Class XII board examination.

Answering strategy: Identify your preferred sequence for answering questions, whether starting with long or short questions and adhere to it confidently.

Revision window: Allocate a minimum of 10 minutes towards the end for reviewing and refining your answer sheet presentation.

The writer is PGT Accountancy at Delhi Public School, Sangrur