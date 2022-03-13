Thailand lays out buffet for elephants in national celebration

CHONBURI, Thailand, March 13
Nearly 60 elephants enjoyed a huge fruit banquet at a Thai botanical park on Sunday as the Southeast Asian country marked its annual Elephant Day.
Elephants are a source of national pride and cultural identity for Thailand and are used for labour, transport, and battlefield triumphs by warriors and kings.
The event is commonly observed in various other parts of the country, but due to the pandemic and economic woes, some have scaled down celebrations this year.
At Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in eastern Chonburi province, elephants were treated to two tons of fruits and vegetables laid out on an eight metre wide table.
With the absence of foreign tourists for a long time, the buffet and some visitors brought some joy to the heavyweights.
"Of course, they get bored because they get used to being with people. That's why you see our elephants are very friendly to everyone," said Kampon Tansacha, president of Nong Nooch Tropical Garden.
"People enjoy seeing elephants, give them food, especially bananas that they like and they look all healthy and happy".
Animal rights groups have long been calling for the elephant camps in Thailand to end animal shows and rides, branding the shows as a form of animal abuse. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: 'Tussi kamaal kar dita', Arvind Kejriwal to supporters on Punjab landslide win, mega Amritsar roadshow with Bhagwant Mann on
The roadshow began after the two leaders along with newly el...
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE updates: CWC meet to discuss poll debacle in 5 states begins
Before the CWC, Sonia Gandhi chaired Congress parliamentary ...
Ahead of Kejriwal’s Haryana forays, buzz back about whistleblower IAS officer Ashok Khemka joining AAP
AAP had first invited Khemka to join its ranks ahead of 2014...
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for ‘ramming’ Land Rover into DCP’s car; later released on bail
The incident took place on February 22 in south Delhi' Malvi...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: 9 killed, 57 injured as Russian airstrike hits military base in western Ukraine
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of employing ‘a...