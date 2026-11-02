The 5-yr-old who traded toys for Mensa & 3,000 books

Most five-year-olds pack a toy when they leave home. Arjun Prajapati packs a book. Sometimes two.

On Thursday, October 29, 2026, that habit took him to the floor of the Ontario Legislative Assembly at Queen's Park in Toronto, where he was formally introduced and honoured.

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Arjun is five now. At four, he was admitted to both Mensa and Intertel, two of the world’s oldest high-IQ societies. That got him letters — one from the Prime Minister of Canada, another from Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

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For his family, which traces its roots to Vadodara, Gujarat, the Queen's Park felicitation feels different. More personal. “It's not about the societies he got into,” said his father, Dr. Vishal Prajapati. “It's about why he got there — curiosity that just doesn't switch off.”

Curious from the first hour

According to his father Arjun was curious even as a newborn and by about 18 months, he was reading. At five, he has gone through more than 3,000 books. He reads before sleeping, has a book beside his pillow and reaches for one the minute he wakes. He rarely leaves home without one. The family car always has eight to ten books in it, because car rides without reading are wasted time for him.

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“I asked him why he always carries a book,” Dr. Prajapati said. He said, 'Daddy, what if I get bored?' That was it for him.”

The numbers behind the genius

At four, Arjun was assessed on the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scales, Fifth Edition. Full Scale IQ: 141, 99.7th percentile. Nonverbal IQ: 149. Fluid Reasoning: 144, 99.8th percentile. Working Memory: 146, 99.9th percentile. The scores cleared the bar for Mensa and Intertel, but at home, the test was an afterthought.

Mathematics, however, is his first love. Tables 1 to 20 are done. Addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, squares, cubes, odd-even, patterns, logic — and now problems you would normally see around Class V. What his parents notice isn't speed. It's the questions that pop up unprompted: “Daddy, what is infinity minus infinity?” What would happen if you could cut straight through the Earth to its core? When he gets stuck, he circles back. Tries another way.

A body that fascinates him

The other world he lives in is the human body. Cardiovascular, neurological, respiratory, gastrointestinal, hematological, immune systems — he wants to know how they talk to each other. Red cells, white cells, platelets, hemoglobin, B-cells, T-cells, how HIV wipes out CD4 cells.

To feed that interest, he completed Human Physiology through Northwestern University’s Centre for Talent Development, plus enrichment in Cell Biology.

His heroes are: Albert Einstein and Sir Isaac Newton — not for the equations alone, but for their lives. He was thrilled to learn Einstein’s brain was preserved for study. Beyond that: black holes, galaxies, dinosaurs, ancient civilizations, genetics, French and Spanish, painting and music. He has walked the campuses of Harvard and MIT, not as a prodigy on tour but as a kid who loves places where people figure things out.

The rule at home is one line: Foster, Not Force.

“We don’t have a fixed timetable,” Dr. Prajapati said. “A high IQ should not become a burden. He needs friends, play, scraped knees. Whether it is math, medicine, physics, music or something else — that has to be his call.”

On Thursday at Queen's Park, the legislature saw the resume — Mensa at four, Intertel at four, 3,000 books at five. At home, his parents see something simpler: the kid who arrived curious on day one, and never stopped. TNS