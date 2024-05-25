The Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

Parents of the kindergarten students had an enriching experience at a workshop led by counsellor Dr Gagandeep Kaur. During the session, she addressed various crucial issues, including separation anxiety, behavioural challenges, developmental milestones, nutrition and mealtime struggles, and difficulties in making friends. Dr Gagandeep Kaur’s workshop effectively offered practical advice, tips and strategies for parents to navigate various challenges effectively, fostering the well-being and development of their children during this important stage of life.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.