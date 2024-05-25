The Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

Parents of the kindergarten students had an enriching experience at a workshop led by counsellor Dr Gagandeep Kaur. During the session, she addressed various crucial issues, including separation anxiety, behavioural challenges, developmental milestones, nutrition and mealtime struggles, and difficulties in making friends. Dr Gagandeep Kaur’s workshop effectively offered practical advice, tips and strategies for parents to navigate various challenges effectively, fostering the well-being and development of their children during this important stage of life.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: 10.82 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9am; highest in Bengal, lowest in Odisha
UP records voter turnout of 12.33 per cent, Delhi 8.94 pc, J...
In photos, Haryana voters try to beat the heat by turning early birds
At 44 degrees Celsius, mercury set to raise poll day fever i...
What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time
The sixth phase contest in the national capital is also a di...
Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s children cast their votes, urge everyone to exercise their rights
Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election...
Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, to be deported to India
Sidhu, a newly married permanent resident from India, barrel...