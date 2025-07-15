DT
The Beacon School, Gurugram, announces admissions for next session

The Beacon School, Gurugram, announces admissions for next session

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 15, 2025 IST
The school, a future-forward institution redefining school education through innovation and purpose, announced that admissions for the academic session 2026–27 has commenced. The school is also accepting mid-session enrolments for select grades in the current academic year (2025–26), subject to seat availability. Nestled in the heart of Sector 64, Gurugram, The Beacon School spans five acres of a lush, sustainably designed campus envisioned by the award-winning architectural firm Morphogenesis. More than just a school, it is a thoughtfully curated environment where nature, design, and learning converge to spark transformation in every child. Offering a robust, inquiry-driven approach aligned with NEP 2020, The Beacon School empowers students from early years to Grade XII through its distinctive four-fold curriculum. This educational model elevates academic achievement to nurture emotional intelligence, physical vitality, creativity, and social consciousness through experiential learning, the arts, and real-world problem-solving. The campus features include a 500-seat auditorium, an indoor sports complex, and an all-weather indoor swimming pool, ensuring students thrive across mind, body, and soul.

