The Benjy Race: A 200-year-old tradition comes alive in India

History was made this August when a 200-year-old British sporting tradition was brought to life at Shrewsbury International School India’s Bhopal campus. Pupils took part in the inaugural Benjy Race, marking the beginning of what promises to be a vibrant cultural and sporting legacy in India.

“Our inaugural batch of pupils raced across a specially designed course beginning at the school’s iconic clocktower, which we call Little Ben. They wholeheartedly embraced the challenge,” said Olly Russell, deputy headmaster.

The event began with a ceremonial call by Founding Headmaster Dominic Tomalin: “All Hounds who wish to run, Run Hard, Run Well and May the Devil take the Hindmost.” This was followed by the sounding of the starting hooter as pupils set off across the course.

“The Benjy Race marks the opening chapter of Shrewsbury International School India’s annual sporting calendar. It is not just the first race of the year, but an initiation into a Shrewsbury tradition that celebrates stamina, character, and camaraderie,” said Ashutosh Bisht, director of sports and head of physical education.

The first-ever champions of the race were Vihaan Mathur, who led the boys’ category and Anushree Kalokhe, who topped the girls’. At the heart of this age-old ritual lies the spirit of discipline and endurance. “Shrewsbury has long been regarded as one of the leading sporting schools, with pupils engaging in a rich and varied programme throughout the year,” he said.

He added, “By positioning cross-country running as a recurring fixture, the school fosters a commitment to fitness that extends far beyond the finishing line. Whether it’s the UK’s Royal Shrewsbury School Hunt (RSSH) — the world’s oldest cross-country club — or our own top-tier facilities in Bhopal, the goal remains the same: holistic development of every pupil.”

Over the academic year, pupils would also benefit from a world-class 90,000 sq ft indoor sports complex, an Olympic-size temperature-controlled swimming pool, a cricket arena, squash and badminton courts, a shooting range, a rowing facility, and opportunities to learn fencing, scuba diving, gymnastics, football, cricket, tennis, riding and more.

“The race served as an initiation into Shrewsbury’s Salopian values: mutual respect, reverence for tradition, individuality within community, and meeting life’s challenges with integrity,” said Russell. “These memories will stay with our pupils long after they leave. With this race, a proud Salopian tradition has found new ground in India and we look forward to many generations of pupils following in these footsteps.”