The Bharat School, Panchkula

An educational trip was organised by the school to Virasat-e-Khalsa and Anandpur Sahib, providing students with an invaluable opportunity to explore history and culture. At Virasat-e-Khalsa, they learnt about the contributions of Sikh Gurus through various artefacts and exhibits, which deepened their understanding of our heritage. The visit to Anandpur Sahib, especially historic Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, where Guru Gobind Singh founded Khalsa, was a powerful experience. These excursions are a vital part of the educational experience. They go beyond the traditional classroom setting, providing students with opportunities to apply what they’ve learnt in a real-world context. Additionally, they help to nurture empathy and respect for diverse cultures and beliefs, aligning with the school’s mission to provide a holistic education that values both academic growth and personal development.