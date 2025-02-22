The Bharat School, Panchkula

The school hosted an enchanting event, ‘Reflections in Verse & Fete Fiesta 2025’, meticulously orchestrated by the creative minds of the staff and students. The occasion was a delightful fusion of artistic expression, exuberant performances and joyous camaraderie, leaving everyone thoroughly captivated. The event commenced with an enchanting English poem recitation by students of classes I and II, whose sweet, melodic voices reverberated through the air, evoking smiles from all. The younger students then presented a mesmerising story enactment on the life cycle of a butterfly, artfully depicting the delicate beauty of nature through their imaginative portrayal. Classes III and IV dazzled the audience with a spirited dance performance, showcasing their seamless choreography and infectious energy. The event also featured a vibrant array of game stalls, where students indulged in thrilling, interactive activities, fostering friendly competition and a spirit of teamwork. The festivities were further elevated by delectable treats at the food stalls, where everyone savoured delicious snacks amidst the jubilant atmosphere. Principal Geetika Sethi said, “Our school is dedicated to nurturing the holistic development of students, fostering not only academic excellence but also creativity, character and social responsibility. Events like Reflections in Verse & Fete Fiesta are a testament to this commitment, as they provide a platform for students to showcase their talents, collaborate and grow into well-rounded individuals.”