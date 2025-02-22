DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / The Bharat School, Panchkula

The Bharat School, Panchkula

The school hosted an enchanting event, ‘Reflections in Verse & Fete Fiesta 2025’, meticulously orchestrated by the creative minds of the staff and students. The occasion was a delightful fusion of artistic expression, exuberant performances and joyous camaraderie, leaving everyone...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school hosted an enchanting event, ‘Reflections in Verse & Fete Fiesta 2025’, meticulously orchestrated by the creative minds of the staff and students. The occasion was a delightful fusion of artistic expression, exuberant performances and joyous camaraderie, leaving everyone thoroughly captivated. The event commenced with an enchanting English poem recitation by students of classes I and II, whose sweet, melodic voices reverberated through the air, evoking smiles from all. The younger students then presented a mesmerising story enactment on the life cycle of a butterfly, artfully depicting the delicate beauty of nature through their imaginative portrayal. Classes III and IV dazzled the audience with a spirited dance performance, showcasing their seamless choreography and infectious energy. The event also featured a vibrant array of game stalls, where students indulged in thrilling, interactive activities, fostering friendly competition and a spirit of teamwork. The festivities were further elevated by delectable treats at the food stalls, where everyone savoured delicious snacks amidst the jubilant atmosphere. Principal Geetika Sethi said, “Our school is dedicated to nurturing the holistic development of students, fostering not only academic excellence but also creativity, character and social responsibility. Events like Reflections in Verse & Fete Fiesta are a testament to this commitment, as they provide a platform for students to showcase their talents, collaborate and grow into well-rounded individuals.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper