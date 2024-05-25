The British Co-Ed High School, Patiala

The School concluded its three-day Inter-House cultural extravaganza with great zest and vibrancy. The event served as a platform for the students to exhibit their talent and skills through traditional, classic and Western dance along with dramatic adaptations of ‘The Wizard of Oz’, ‘Dora the Explorer’ and ‘Evony and the Gingerbread Man’. No less outstanding were the Punjabi drama and Hindi street play depicting various social problems prevalent in the contemporary world.

