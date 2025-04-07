The British Co-Ed High School, Patiala
The school conducted a Recognition of an International Dimension in Schools (RIDS) activity on ‘Marine Habitat Rescue’. Year 8 students of the school studied ocean conservation, focusing on threats like overfishing, pollution, and coral bleaching. They researched impacts, proposed solutions, and created visual presentations. A special assembly showcased their work, promoting awareness and action for marine sustainability.
