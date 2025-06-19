The British Co-Ed High School, Patiala, students explore quality education and gender equality in Nigeria, Palestine, India, Turkey

Bridging global issues, Grade X students of the school explored quality education and gender equality in Nigeria, Palestine, India, and Turkey. They researched challenges, presented their findings as a research paper, and held a Model UN to propose solutions. A street play with posters and placards was also performed to raise community awareness and inspire action.