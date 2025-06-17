The British School, New Delhi, hosts UCL India Summer School

New Delhi: The British School, New Delhi, welcomed 70 pre-university students to its state-of-the-art campus from June 2-7 offering them a glimpse into the academic rigour of a world leading UK university. Building on the success of the inaugural UCL India Summer School, top UCL professors and department heads returned to The British School to lead the second year of this transformative programme for Grade XI students. The Summer School featured a blend of lecture style classes, hands-on workshops and student led discussions, encouraging participants to think creatively and apply interdisciplinary knowledge to solve real-world challenges. Students chose from six specialised pathways, including Globalisation and Technology, Law and Ethics, Economics and Health, Climate Change and the Future City, Understanding the Human Brain, and Medical Sciences and AI. With class size capped at 12, students received personalised teaching from the professors. Each day concluded with a plenary session covering topics such as career development, academic practices and the UK university application process, offering students valuable insights beyond the classroom. The Summer School culminated in a valedictory ceremony where students presented their group projects, receiving certificates in the presence of their families, professors and school leadership.

