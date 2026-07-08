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Home / The School Tribune / The bystander effect

The bystander effect

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Sahanshi
Updated At : 05:51 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Luke 10:34-36
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“A single kind act can set off a chain reaction of hope that reaches farther than you can see”

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The opposite is also true. When no one is willing to help, inaction spreads just as quickly. People hesitate because they see others doing nothing, convincing themselves that someone else will step in. This phenomenon is known as the bystander effect.

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The bystander effect encourages indifference and allows injustice to continue. It is not simply that people believe a problem does not concern them. Instead, they assume that someone else will step in, so they convince themselves that they do not need to act. This cycle of hesitation prevents help from reaching those who need it most.

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Today, it is common to see people pull out their phones to record a house fire or a road accident. But how many stop to help, call for emergency services, or comfort those affected? Often, the hardest part is simply deciding to help. Once someone does, others are more likely to follow.

History offers powerful examples of what can happen when people remain silent. During the Holocaust under Adolf Hitler's regime, many people stood by without intervening, allowing persecution to continue. Although some bravely resisted and helped victims, widespread inaction enabled terrible injustices to unfold. It shows us that staying silent when something is wrong can have serious consequences.

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But the good news is that helping others can spread too. When one person steps forward, others often gain the confidence to do the same. A single act of compassion can inspire a chain reaction of kindness, saving lives, easing suffering, and restoring hope.

The bystander effect ends the moment someone decides to act. Be the person who starts that reaction—not as a bystander, but as a helper.

The writer is a student of Class XII at The Tribune School, Chandigarh

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

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The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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