The Century School celebrates its 25th anniversary

The Century School, Gharaunda, marked its 25th anniversary with a grand celebration. It was the day when founders, late Anil Jindal and Aditya Bansal, laid the foundation stone of the school. The occasion was presided over by Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, along with Rajesh Gupta, Regional Officer, CBSE. The presence of the chairpersons, Bimlesh Jindal and Shashi Bansal, Board of Directors and other guests added special grace to the event. The celebration began with a welcome address by the Principal. The chief guest and the guest of honour inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp. A cultural programme followed, featuring performances by students that showcased the rich heritage and creative spirit of the institute. The highlights included a melodious performance by the school band, a magnificent UV presentation on the school's history and many dance performances making everyone aware of the social issues affecting children. Former students from various batches were honoured at this occasion. A special gallery titled "25 Years of Excellence" displayed photographs that traced the school's milestones. Principal Dr Karuna Arora, Vice-Principal Anita Arora, Office Manager-Accounts Ram Kumar, Office Manager-Finance Subhash Rana, HOD-Computer Sanjay Sharma and Junior Activity In-charge Meenu Sharma, who had served the institution for over two decades, were honoured with the Life Time Achievement Award for their dedication and contribution.

