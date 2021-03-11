The Century School, Gharaunda

A seminar on the topic, 'How To Switch Your Brain from Online to Offline' was organised for students of class X and XII. Renowned motivational speaker Acharya Pawan was the resourceperson of the seminar. He introduced the educational trends 'Therapy of Smart Education'. The goal of organising the seminar was to foster 100 per cent concentration and retention level in students. The seminar was graced by Director Shashi Bansal, Principal Karuna Arora, Vice-Principal Anita Arora and members of teaching faculty.
