The Century School, Gharaunda

Mother’s Day was celebrated enthusiastically by organising a special event. Mothers of students from classes Nursery to UKG were invited to be part of the celebrations, while some mothers were replaced by grandmothers, aunts or elder sisters. The guests played interesting games, which took them back to their childhood memories. A photograph of every child with his mother and mother-like teacher was presented to them. Directors Shashi Bansal, Ankur Jindal and Principal Dr Karuna Arora honoured the students and their mothers. Children glorified the importance of mother in their lives by reciting poetry, presenting dance performance and speeches. Along with the mothers, the fathers who take up the role of mothers when need be, were also honoured. Director Shashi Bansal said we all should respect our mothers and make them proud with our deeds.