The Century School, Gharaunda

Tiny tots celebrated Yellow Day. Objects like the bright sun, mango, fire and smiling sunflowers were used to make them identify the graceful yellow colour. They added this colour to their colour books too. Some students wore yellow clothes, whereas some brought the same coloured food in their tiffins. The activity, along with their innocent smiles and energy, brought life to the classrooms.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Pakistani terrorists, J-K cop killed in Baramulla encounter
Details of the operation are awaited
To check surge in prices, Centre caps sugar exports
Allows duty-free import of soyabean, sunflower oil | India i...
Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in
Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...