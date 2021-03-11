The tiny tots of The Century School, Gharaunda, spent a day with the colour of bright sun, mango, fire and smiling sunflowers. These objects made them identify the graceful yellow colour. They used yellow colour in their colouring books. Some students wore yellow clothes or had yellow eatables whereas some brought their food in yellow tiffin. The activity, along with the innocent smiles and fresh energy among the students, turned the sunny day into a soothing experience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gangster Bhuppi Rana group announces Rs 5 lakh reward for information about Sidhu Moosewala's murder
Whether in Punjab, Canada, or the US, name of the person giv...
Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors
There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital
Punjab and Haryana High Court begins hearing plea by Lawrence Bishnoi
The court says a local magistrate is well within his rights ...
Bank employee shot dead in J-K's Kulgam
He was shot on the bank premises
Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses
In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...