The Century School, Gharaunda

A special show of world famous magician OP Sharma was organised for school students at Mangal Sain Auditorium. The students got fascinated with the perplexing tricks of the magician. He not only turned rice into water, but also vanished the Statue of Liberty. The special show of magician OP Sharma was dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Principal Dr Karuna Arora thanked the magician and his team for the great show.