The Century School, Gharaunda

The little girls of the school made rakhis for Raksha Bandhan. The senior class students celebrated the festival in a unique way. They tied rakhi on the trunk of a tree and pledged to keep it safe. They promised to preserve the nature. Principal Dr Karuna Arora wished all the students and congratulated the winners. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Director Ankur Jindal appreciated the zeal and creativity of the students.
