The Century School, Gharaunda

The school stood first in tent-punching activity held during Tritya Sopan scouts and guides training camp. There were around 249 students of 14 schools in the three-day camp that was held in Navjyoti Sr Sec School, Karnal, from August 27 to 29. The camp was presided over by Siya Ram Shastri.
