The Century School, Gharaunda

The festival of Dasehra was celebrated by the Centurions. Throwing light on the life of learned and wise Ravana as well as the dignified and modest Rama, the celebration explored the deep-rooted values and universal idealism through the speeches, poems and a play. The Chairperson Shashi Bansal and the Managing Director Ankur Jindal extended greetings to all. The Principal, Dr. Karuna Arora appreciated the presentation made the students and blessed them.