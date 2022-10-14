The Century School, Gharaunda

School students won medals in different sports at the district level. Students won three gold medals in weightlifting, two in shot put, one in discus throw and two in hammer throw. Anshul, Rahul, Jatin, Ekta, Vanshika, Jiya, Anshik and Anshul are athletes who won gold medals. Rahul, Jatin and Ekta got the second and third positions. Three students Sanchi, Bhumika and Kanishika secured the second position in badminton, whereas Rajnandini, Meghan, Mansi and Disha came second in table tennis. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal congratulated the winners. Principal Dr Karuna Arora said such activities improve mental as well as physical health of the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51