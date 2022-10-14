The Century School, Gharaunda

School students won medals in different sports at the district level. Students won three gold medals in weightlifting, two in shot put, one in discus throw and two in hammer throw. Anshul, Rahul, Jatin, Ekta, Vanshika, Jiya, Anshik and Anshul are athletes who won gold medals. Rahul, Jatin and Ekta got the second and third positions. Three students Sanchi, Bhumika and Kanishika secured the second position in badminton, whereas Rajnandini, Meghan, Mansi and Disha came second in table tennis. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal congratulated the winners. Principal Dr Karuna Arora said such activities improve mental as well as physical health of the students.