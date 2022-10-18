The Century School, Gharaunda

The scouts of the school went to Manali for a camp with their coaches Kashmir and Dinesh. The students got opportunity to learn qualities such as group loyalty, courage, hardihood and many more. All students were happy on the adventurous experience. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal congratulated the students. Principal Karuna Arora said one could learn numerous traits from students.
