The Century School, Gharaunda

The coming winter season was welcomed by the Centurions. The change of season that may cause different diseases was confronted with exercises and meditations done in the soothing sunlight. The activities made the Centurions strengthen their immunity as well as mental toughness. Principal Dr Karuna Arora kept inspiring and motivating students. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal messaged the students to stay healthy and strong.