The Century School, Gharaunda

The light of the most significant festival — Diwali — was lit in the school. The bash helped the Centurions learn why and how to celebrate the day. The Centurions also spread the message in the surrounding areas that the magnificent festival is a day to care for all living beings. The students pledged to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal extended their festive wishes to all the parents, staff members and students. Principal Dr Karuna Arora appreciated and motivated the Centurions to fulfil such social responsibilities.