The Century School, Gharaunda

The Centurions celebrated 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Sabads were sung. Two students recited and explained the couplets of Guru Nanak Dev. There was a speech throwing light on his life. Chairperson Shashi Bansal wished all the students and said, “We should follow the teaching of Guru Nanak Dev. Managing Director Ankur Jindal said Guru Nanak Dev is the second name of selfless love and dedication to humanity. Principal Dr Karuna Arora motivated the students to serve the society keeping the values taught by Guru Nanak.
