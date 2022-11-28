The Century School, Gharaunda

The Centurions exhibited their talent in declaration in Punjabi language held by Bharat Vikas Parishad. Kanishka of Class IX delivered a speech on the life of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru. She was conferred the third prize by former Associate Professor Dr Ashok Bhatia. Chairperson Shashi Bansal, Managing Director Ankur Jindal and Principal Karuna Arora congratulated and blessed Kanishka.