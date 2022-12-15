The Century School, Gharaunda

The school paid tributes to the Director, Late Aditya Bansal, whose continuous efforts for 22 years settled the Centurions at top positions in both academics and sports. Managing Director Ankur Jindal announced the Aditya Bansal Scholarship Award of Rs 5,1000 to be given to toppers every year. Aarzu Dhankar, the topper of session 2021-22, was honoured on the occasion.
