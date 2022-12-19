The Century School, Gharaunda

The 22nd Founder's Day of the school was an occasion to appreciate and honour the talent of the Centurions not only in academics but also in sports. The toppers of session 2021-22 Aarzu Dhankar, Muskan and Manvi attended the event. Skits on relevant themes like Water: 2050, Discriminated Girls, Stop Drinking, Teachers: The Source of knowledge, not only entertained the audience but also made them ponder over these problems. All toppers of Nursery to Class XII were conferred certificates and mementos. More than 400 students who had won in more than 20 different individual sports as well as many team games like cricket, table tennis, basketball, volleyball etc. were honoured with medals. The programme was presided over by the Chairperson Shashi Bansal and the Managing Director Ankur Jindal.