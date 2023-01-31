The Century School, Gharaunda

The Republic Day was celebrated by Centurions while making various commitments. Managing Director Ankur Jindal hoisted the National Flag. There was a special morning assembly. A group of students sang a song on the Constitution. A senior student threw light on the significance of the day. A dance performance was given on "Mera Desh Meri Jaan". The Captain and Vice-Captain presented the vote of thanks. Principal Karuna Arora appealed to students to hold in high esteem the principles of the nation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today; all eyes on tax slabs?
Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...