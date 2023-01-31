The Century School, Gharaunda

The Republic Day was celebrated by Centurions while making various commitments. Managing Director Ankur Jindal hoisted the National Flag. There was a special morning assembly. A group of students sang a song on the Constitution. A senior student threw light on the significance of the day. A dance performance was given on "Mera Desh Meri Jaan". The Captain and Vice-Captain presented the vote of thanks. Principal Karuna Arora appealed to students to hold in high esteem the principles of the nation.