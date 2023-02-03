The Century School, Gharaunda

The dedication and hard work reaped the fruit of success for both toppers and the school. The school also paid tributes to the Director, late Aditya Bansal, whose committed continuous efforts for 22 years settled the Centurions at top positions in both academics and sports. Also, Managing Director Ankur Jindal announced the Aditya Bansal Scholarship Award of Rs 51,000 be given to the toppers every year. Aarzu Dhankar, toppers of session 2021-22, was honoured on the merit eve.