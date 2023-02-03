The Century School, Gharaunda

The dedication and hard work reaped the fruit of success for both toppers and the school. The school also paid tributes to the Director, late Aditya Bansal, whose committed continuous efforts for 22 years settled the Centurions at top positions in both academics and sports. Also, Managing Director Ankur Jindal announced the Aditya Bansal Scholarship Award of Rs 51,000 be given to the toppers every year. Aarzu Dhankar, toppers of session 2021-22, was honoured on the merit eve.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress
Asked to reply within 3 days as to why she should not be exp...