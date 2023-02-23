The Century School, Gharaunda

Another ‘crew’ of Centurions has been given a warm farewell at the Valedictory Ceremony 2023. The event started with Chairperson Shashi Bansal along with Principal Dr Karuna Arora lightening the lamp. The outgoing crew was honoured with sweet everlasting memories by would-be students of Class XII, staff members and management. Managing Director Ankur Jindal presented a unique and special gift, a wall where the photos of every outgoing batch will stay forever. Piyush won the title of ‘Best Centurion’, Saksham and Aditi came male runner-up and female runner-up for the same.