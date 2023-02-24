The Century School, Gharaunda

Little Centurions enjoyed visiting a Post Office. They purchased stamps and envelopes and visited different counters. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal encouraged the Centurions to keep visiting such places and respect national heritage. It was an exciting day out for the little ones, especially in the times of e-mails and WhatsApp.
