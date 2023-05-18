The Century School, Gharaunda

The Century School saluted mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day. A special assembly began by offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati. A card-making competition was held. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal said mothers are the greatest blessing to us. Principal Dr Karuna Arora said mothers should always be respected.
