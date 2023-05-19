The Century School, Gharaunda

Centurions availed the wonderful opportunity to be mentored by motivational speaker Acharaya Pawan, who has been inspiring students to cope with stress, improve the quality of learning and plan the fulfilment of dreams. Some students came forward to discuss the problems they face while studying. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Director Ankur Jindal addressed students to follow the tips given by Acharaya Pawan. Principal Dr Karuna Arora proposed the vote of thanks.