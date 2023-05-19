The Century School, Gharaunda

Centurions availed the wonderful opportunity to be mentored by motivational speaker Acharaya Pawan, who has been inspiring students to cope with stress, improve the quality of learning and plan the fulfilment of dreams. Some students came forward to discuss the problems they face while studying. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Director Ankur Jindal addressed students to follow the tips given by Acharaya Pawan. Principal Dr Karuna Arora proposed the vote of thanks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...