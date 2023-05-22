The Century School, Gharaunda

Students of the school saluted mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day. A special assembly was held that started by offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati. Some students expressed their love and respect for their mothers with dance performances. Later, there was a card- making competition. The Chairperson, Shashi Bansal, and the Managing Director, Ankur Jindal said that mother was the greatest blessing for everyone. The Principal, Karuna Arora, said he mothers should always be respected.